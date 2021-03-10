Body

Dale Russell Hoylman, 65, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence in St. Marys.

Dale was born in Rome, Georgia, to the late William Ray Hoylman Sr. and Katherine Louise Sheffield. Spending most of his life in St. Marys, he graduated from Camden County High School in 1973 and furthered his studies by attending Georgia Southern University, North Florida

Junior College of Jacksonville and the Georgia School of Banking in Athens.

The last three years he worked as a Realtor for Watson Realty. Dale's career in finance was expansive, working as the branch manager for Sun Bank in 1978, Bank South in 1989 and The Money Tree in 2007. He was also tasked as the special assets officer of Ameris Bank in 2002 and CBC National Bank in 2010.

A Methodist by faith, Dale was a devout member of the St. Marys United Methodist church. He was generous with his time and shared his wealth of knowledge with his community by serving as the chairman of finance of The St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation and as a member of the chamber of commerce for Leadership Camden. He was also an active member and supporter of the Boy Scouts of America.

He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, David Hoylman.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen L. Hoylman of St. Marys; sister-in-law, Toni Hoylman of Kingsland; brother, Billy Hoylman Jr. (Gari) of St. Marys; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at St. Marys United Methodist Church with a visitation held for immediate family from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Pastor Roy White will be officiating with the eulogy given by Jeff Barker. Ralph Howard, Lawton Teston, Freddy Combs, Jack Parr, Don Petrie and Mike Brandon will serve as active pallbearers. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's honor to St. Marys United Methodist Church, 106 E. Conyers St.. St. Marys, GA 31558; the Humane Society of Camden County, 950 S. Grove Blvd, Kingsland, GA 31548; or the American Cancer Society.