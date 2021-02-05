Body

Alice Townsend Hughes, 91, of Kingsland passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral were held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, at Kingsland First United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Visitation was from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

Born in Jacksonville on Feb. 27, 1929, Alice was only daughter of Clarence W. and Willie Mae Townsend of Jacksonville.

Alice attended Andrew Jackson High School, Class '47. She was a member of Civil Air Patrol Sq. 3, Jacksonville and attended the first class of med technology at St. Lukes Hospital, graduating with an M.T. degree. Here, she met Roy Hughes, her chemistry instructor. They married in 1950, moved to Kingsland where they opened K.C.L. under the direction of R.R. McCollum, M.D., after Roy's death, Alice was supervisor of the lab for over 55 years.

She is survived by two children, Roy E. Hughes III and Robin Hughes Ferraro; one grandson, Joseph Brien Peeples; one great-grandson, Lee Peeples, and her name sake, Alice Carolyn Bahl; one aunt, Betty Bahl; and several cousins.

A member of KFUMC for 68 years where she taught Sunday school for 37 years, worship church for 35 years and acolyte director for 32 years. She received several Silent Disciple awards in her church district and was charter member of the Kingsland Woman's Club served as vice president and president, received Jim Doughty Community Award and loved baking red velvet cakes for the volunteer Kingsland Fire Department.

