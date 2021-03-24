Body

Mr. Robert David Intravia, better known as Robbie, 68, passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Kingsland.

Robbie was born on Feb. 2, 1953, in Brunswick to the late Albert George Intravia Sr. and Margaret Dorothy Brown Intravia-Tyre.

Robbie was known as an avid fisherman, jokester and the life of the party. He would keep you in stitches with his hilarious stories. His love of fishing led him to every fishing hole, bridge, creek and slough in the county. His old tackle box was always thrown in the back, just in case he found that perfect spot. He loved going to Clam Creek on Jekyll Island.

When he wasn’t fishing, he would stroll the beach at low tide to collect fishing lures. We called this “the behavior of the locals.” He could melt your heart with just that smile he kept tucked away right there behind his mustache. He shaved it once and swore to never do that again.

His heart was big and he never met a stranger, especially the four-legged furry kind. He had many dogs over the years but none ever compared to Buckshot or Meat Head, as he lovingly and jokingly called him.

Many knew him as the “gas man” for years when he worked with AmeriGas. His family knew him as a loving father, brother and uncle and his favorite title he carried was Pepa. He inherited a green thumb from his mother and, in retired life, he loved spending time in his garden.

His retirement was simple and carefree, just like him. He was never on a time schedule and you better tell him an hour earlier that you wanted him to be there because he would be late. God chose to call Robbie home sooner than we would have liked just to make sure he wasn’t late.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Pamela Smith Intravia of Kingsland; his daughters, Amy Intravia of Benicia, California, and Sheena (Cody) Burnsed of Claxton; his sons, Robert A. Intravia of St. Marys and Curtis B. Intravia of Los Angeles; his sister, Janet E. Higginbotham of St. Marys; his stepbrother, Joe (Karen) Tyre of Kingsland; his grandchildren, Angelia Childers, Rylee Mae Burnsed and Madison Belle Burnsed; his nieces, Laurie (Joe) Kincart and Annalisa (Nathan) Deen; and his nephews, James Higgenbotham, Corey (Laura Thomson) Higginbotham, Jason Intravia and Chad George.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Albert George Intravia Jr. and Richard Allan Intravia.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Robbie’s name to the Humane Society of Camden County.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Intravia’s arrangements.