Melody “Lynn” Beylotte Johnson, 65, of Woodbine passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Melody was born June 13, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Frank Joseph and Mary Alice Gehlken Beylotte. She received her Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the College of Charleston, where she graduated summa cum laude. Melody taught school at DuBose Middle School in Summerville, South Carolina, then moved to Woodbine in 1998, where she taught at Camden County High School, retiring in 2014, after teaching for 37 years. She attended St. Michaels Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Clark C Johnson of Woodbine; a daughter, Chelsea Kimbro (Bobby) of Kingsland; grandchildren, Juliet and Hudson Kimbro of Kingsland; and a brother, Randy Beylotte of Charleston.

Services to celebrate Melody's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. at James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.