Edwin Harold Johnson, 62, of Folkston passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, after a courageous battle.

He was born Dec. 10, 1958, in Bainbridge, Georgia. He was a graduate of the Camden County High School Class of 1977. He worked for Camden Fire Rescue, Charlton County EMS and was a registered nurse with Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys until his health forced his retirement. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Folkston.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon D. Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Angie Johnson; his mother, Minnie Brinson Johnson; his children, Timothy (Erin) Johnson, Lessli A. Johnson, Cassie L. Johnson and Janet L. Johnson; five grandchildren, Harland Karkos, Levi Johnson, Dane Whitley, Ryder Whitley and Ava Whitley; sister, Saundra (Milton) Readdick; and brother, Clayton (Trudy) Johnson.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the First Baptist Church of Folkston with Pastor David Johnson officiating. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial followed in Sardis Cemetery.

Due to COIVD-19, the family asked all attendees to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.