Hattie Louise Johnson, 62, of Woodbine passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1958, to the late Joseph Johnson and Melissa Thompson in Sumpter, South Carolina. Hattie was educated in New London High School where she graduated in the Class of 1976. She was a member of Major Temple where she grew up and was very active under the leadership of Pastor Jack Major and where she sang in the choir. Hattie was also active in Enoch Baptist Church under the leadership of pastor Dr. Michael G. Daniels in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Hattie had recently relocated to Woodbine with her job as a program analyst for Electric Bolt where she had spent the last 38 years working. She was the eldest of her siblings and will truly be missed by her loving sons and family.

Hattie was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Johnson; her loving grandmother, Minnie Thompson; and her great-uncle, Cesar Thompson.

Those left to cherish her memory: her loving mother, Melissa Thompson, New London, Connecticut; her loving sons, Joseph Johnson of Woodbine and Raymond Wimberly of Brookline, Massachusetts; her sisters, Barbara Lyons of Warren, Michigan, Josephine (Anthony) Jackson of Woodbine and Catherine (Wallie) Olikodana of New London; her nieces and nephews, Ashley Powell, Alton Lewis Jr., Devlyn Cousin, Kendra Jackson and Anthony Deonté Jackson; her great-nieces and nephews, Troy Mosley, Tristin Mosley, Eddie Johnson, Karolynna Wooten and Majesty Wooten; her only surviving uncle, Sammie Johnson; and a host of other cousins and special friends.

A walk thru viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Road in St. Marys.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Tomkins Cemetery off Highway 110 (County Road 48) in Woodbine.

Everyone planning to attend must wear their masks and observe the 6-foot social distancing guidelines set by local health department and the CDC.