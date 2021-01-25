Body

Melvin C. Kelly Jr. left this world to go to his heavenly home on Jan. 21, 2021.

He was born in Altavista, Virginia, on May 9, 1929, but soon moved to Lynchburg, Virginia. He leaves behind his best friend and bride of 70 years, Viola Kelly. They first met in seventh grade.

Shortly after high school graduation and the end of World War II, he joined the Navy. He was assigned to the USS Missouri and sailed around the world to celebrate the end of the war with the ship on which the Japanese surrendered. Melvin came home to marry Viola and took a job managing transportation. He retired after 30 years from Western Electric and AT&T.

Melvin dearly loved his family, his friends, his cars and his travels. While he was a quiet man, he was known for high integrity and moral character, a person you could count on.

He leaves behind daughters, Janet Hanson (and husband Jim) of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Sandy Kelly Fiveash (and husband Russell) of Brunswick. He has three grandchildren, Jonathan Zila (and wife Jennifer) of Kennesaw, Taylor Hanson (and wife Suzi) of Cheverly, Maryland, and Sydney Hanson (and husband Corey Pappel) of Boston and four great-grandchildren, Heaven, True, Silas and Deacon Zila. He also leaves his sister, Jewell Hicks (and husband Wes) of Chesterfield, Virginia, and sister-in-law, Gloria Cunningham Kelly in Lynchburg.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.