Willie D. Kight Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1926, to the late Joe and Ardena Hamilton-Kight in White Oak and was educated in the public school system of Tarboro. Willie was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church in White Oak where he served on the usher board.

He worked most of his adult life as a logger employed with his last job being with Arnold Johns Logging Company before retiring. Willie was never one to sit idle. He kept busy around the house cleaning yards, gardening, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Willie was united in holy matrimony to Lilla Green-Kight on May 6, 1946, and to this union eight children were born with three of those being stillborn. He was preceded in death by both parents, Joe and Ardena Kight; his loving wife, Lilla Green-Kight; and five siblings.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: his loving children, Altamese Kight-White, Vivian V. Kight Banks, Willie L. (Darlene) Kight Jr., Lena M. Kight (Robert) Green and John E. (La'trell) Kight; his loving siblings, Verdie L. Kight Mainor, Robert L. (Rose) Kight, Emma Kight (McArthur) Hill, Eddie Kight; and a special caretaker and sister, Janie B. Kight (Emmanuel) Walker. He also leaves to carry on his legacy, 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him sorely.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Clinch Chapel Cemetery, 165 Owens Ferry Road, White Oak, GA 31568

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.