Body

Barbara Hall Knight, 82, of St. Marys passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The Florida native had lived in Camden County most of her life and was a member of Camden Baptist Church. The homemaker loved to witness to people about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ but enjoyed an occasional fishing trip.

Her daughter, Lynn Fruned, and son, Mike Jones, preceded her in death along with her sister, Betty Brazell.

Survivors are her husband, Charlie L. Knight Jr. of St. Marys; a daughter, Edith (Danny) Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas; a brother, Jack (Sue) Hall of Norman Park; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Jesup City Cemetery with Rev. Edward Dixon officiating.

The family will receive friends at the service.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.