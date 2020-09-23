Body

Lewis Washington Lloyd, 93, of Folkston passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Waycross.

L.W. Lloyd was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Folkston to the late Allen Jackson Lloyd and Alberta Davis Lloyd. He proudly served his country during World War II, both as a builder of the liberty ships in Brunswick and then as a soldier in the U.S. Army. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Folkston where he served on the deacon board. He retired from Gilman Paper Co. after 38 years of service.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gates Elmore, and by his two sisters, Lillie Cain and Elizabeth Hubbard.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Katherine Crews Lloyd; six children, Geraldine Peeples (Kerry), Wayne Lewis Lloyd, Kathy Lloyd Altman (Hayward), David Jackson Lloyd (Pam), Bonnie Lloyd Elmore and Larry Eugene Lloyd; a brother, Allen Lloyd (Doris); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

L.W. Lloyd’s life was a testament to his love and commitment to his faith, family, friends and country. He was a kind, humble and generous man with a wry sense of humor and steadfast integrity. He loved the outdoors, family camping trips, gardening and fishing. L.W. also loved carpentry and “tinkering” in his workshop. In his later years, he became an avid baker and often delivered homemade cakes or cookies to friends and community members.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in Homeland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests at the service will be limited to immediate family and rules of social distancing and face masks will be observed. The family requests and appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

In honor of Mr. Lloyd, donations can be made to the loving ministry of Baptist Village Nursing Home in Waycross where L.W. lived the last two years of his life and where his beloved wife Katherine still resides. Donations can be directed to Ms. Jan Thrift, Baptist Village Nursing Home, 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, GA 31503.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.