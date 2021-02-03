Body

Richard “Brandon” Maurer passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama, due to metastatic melanoma. He was 39 years old.

Brandon, born in South Carolina, graduated from Camden County High School, Kingsland, in 2000. He received a congressional appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, New York, and graduated in 2004. He and his beautiful bride, Kristyn, were living in Houston, Texas, where Brandon worked for Enterprise Marine Services.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Kristyn; his parents, Becky and Doug Fremont of Bristow, Virginia, and Rich Maurer (Linda) of Madison, Virginia; his sister, Lauren Allen (Matt) of Raeford, North Carolina; his brother, Tom Fremont (Rebekah) of Warrenton, Virginia. Brandon was the greatest uncle in the world to his 12 nieces and nephews: Claire, Greyson, Emily and Owen Allen and Luke, Thomas, Lillian, Hannah, Merek, Judah, Fletcher and Lorianna Fremont. He had many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his grandparents, Thomas Mayhall and Cliff and Louise Fremont.

He is preceded in death by Irene Mayhall and Bob and Millie Maurer.

A graveside service was held Nov. 21, 2020, at Gilliam Springs Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. There will be a memorial service Oct. 2 at the USMMA at the arbors during homecoming weekend.

Brandon was an adventure seeker, a risk taker and a loyal friend. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends. Please wear sunscreens!

If desired, any memorial donations should be sent to MD Anderson Skin Cancer Department. Or, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation in memory of Richard Brandon Maurer 2004. Please make your check payable to "USMMA AAF" (tax ID 11-6037948) with Brandon’s name in the memo section/notes. Either mail to 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, NY 11024, or make a donation online at www.usmmaalumni.com > Giving > Make a Donation.