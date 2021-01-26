Body

Patrick Michael McCanney, 60, of St. Marys passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Patrick was born May 7, 1960, in Delaware, Pennsylvania, to James and Theresa Fitzpatrick McCanney. He was a member of the graduating class of 1978 at Monsignor Bonner High School and attended Cabrini University in 1982. Patrick moved throughout his military career, settling in St. Marys. He was a patriot and proud serviceman of the U.S. Navy, honoring his country on the USS Georgia, USS Tennessee and USS Nebraska submarines. Patrick was a former fire control and missile technician with the Navy. He was also at Trident Training Facility as an instructor. He retired from the Navy and went on to work at General Dynamics as a manufacturing technician. He was a devoted father and loved spending his time with his family.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla McCanney of 27 years; his three sons, Kevin Patrick McCanney of St. Marys, James Francis McCanney II of Jacksonville, Florida, and Samuel McCanney of Valdosta; mother-in law, Jean Bailey of Fernandina Beach, Florida; two brothers, Larry McCanney (Suzanne) of Burlington, New Jersey, and Chris McCanney (Barbara) of Aldan, Pennsylvania; one sister, Sharon McCanney of Philadelphia; two brothers-in-law, Samuel Bailey (Devi) and Bert Barnes (Debbie); and several nieces, nephews and loved ones.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Theresa McCanney.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you please share an act of kindness with someone in your life.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.