Earl Martin Miller, 80, of St. Marys passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer in the past year of his life.

Earl was born in Anaconda, Montana, on Sept. 27, 1939, to Alvin and Mary (Myers) Miller. He and his family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1947. He graduated from the Fairbanks school system in 1957 and went on to attend the University of Alaska. Years later, he graduated from the Brown University Graduate School of Savings Banking in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1971.

In 1960, he married his wife Barbara (Bobbi). Earl worked as a teller and then was promoted to branch manager for Alaska National Bank working in Nenana and Delta Junction, Alaska. He and Bobbi and their four children moved to Anchorage in 1963 where he worked for Alaska Mutual Savings Bank, and there he rose through the ranks to become president and chairman of the board and CEO. Upon retirement, he and Bobbi moved to the Seattle area. There he worked on building luxury homes, assisted living and nursing homes.

He and Bobbi moved to St. Marys in 2014 where they enjoyed the small-town atmosphere of their historic new community and the friendliness of the people they met.

Earl deeply loved fishing the Alaska rivers and waterways. He was also an avid hunter, bush plane pilot and scuba diver. He loved the great outdoors and had many stories to tell and was good at telling them. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs and, in recent years, he enjoyed spending his time gardening. He was a great handyman, always fixing things and willing to lend a hand to others if needed. Laughter was always in abundance when Earl was around.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Miller; his son, Tim Miller; and his brother, Jim Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Bobbi); son, Marty (wife Nancy) Miller; daughters Laurie (husband Roger) Roberts and Lisa Miller; his brother, Ed Baggett; cousin, Deanie Sprague and her family; grandchildren, Justin Judd, Timothy (wife Missy) Miller, Sarah Miller, Ethan Ellis and Jonah Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Earl built countless friendships that he maintained until his death. His life was truly a life well-lived.

A private family celebration of Earl's wonderful life is planned. He will always be loved and missed.

Allison Memorial Chapel of St. Marys is in charge of the arrangements.