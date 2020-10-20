Body

Deacon Charles S. Mincey, 83, of Kingsland passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick.

He was born on March 14, 1937, to the late, Berry and Susie Coney-Mincey in Naples, Florida. Charles was a faithful member and deacon at Miracle Temple Church By Faith under the leadership of Rev. Timothy Smith. Deacon Mincey was a member of the Stars of Harmony Quartet of Miami and several other groups. He played the guitar and sang in the choir.

He was a “jack of all trades” working in almost every industry varying from mechanic to carpentry and he was a former employee of airport baggage, transportation driver, Enterprise rental and was an entrepreneur of a spirits shop earlier in life.

Besides working, Deacon Mincey found great joy in praising the Lord, traveling with the quartet singers and spending time with his family. He was a caring and loving man who never met a stranger and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Deacon Mincey was preceded in death by both parents, Berry and Susie Mincey; his children, Vanessa Mincey and Greggory Mincey; his sisters, Mamie Lou Nelson and Lillie Mae Jones; and his brothers, James and Freddie Lee Mincey.

Those left to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 21 years, Pearl Mincey; his children, Chrispen “Tyrone” (Annette) Mincey, Sherryl (Rev. Timothy) Smith, Michele Mincey, Leverne (Sheila) Mincey, Larry Mincey, Daniel Varner, Christopher Varner, Eric (Rella) Varner, Laurie (Darrin) Gatlin and Roxanne (Ronnie) Reid; his sister, Kathy Mincey; his brothers, Eugene (Denise) Mincey and Bernard (Requelle) Mincey; his sisters-in-law, Queen Esther (Jerome) Dunmore and Barbara Ann (Thomas) Haynes; close friends and neighbors, James and Vangie Casterline as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Road in St. Marys.

Everyone is required to wear a protective mask in the prevention of COVID-19. You will not be allowed in without a mask.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.