Joseph “Joey” Randall Mixson Jr., 31, of St. Marys passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents, Freeman and Evelyn Barnhill, and Herbert and Jo Mixson.

Joseph is survived by his father, Joseph Mixson Sr.; mother, Peggy Barnhill Mixson; sister, Jessica Runge (Nick); nieces, Francesca St. John (Spencer) and Abbigail Runge; aunts, Jan Kelly, Judy Boyd (Buck) and Patsy Barnhill; uncle, William Mixson; great-nephew, Ryder; several cousins and dog Buddy.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family, especially gardening with his dad, and working with his mom and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the local humane society would be greatly appreciated.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.