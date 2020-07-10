Body

Estalene (Esty) Ann Mori Mulder, 86, of St. Marys passed away Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, at Magnolia Manor and Rehabilitation Center on St. Simons Island.

Estalene was born in Amherst, Ohio, on Nov. 9, 1933, to the late Ester Galloway and the late Albert Mori.

In addition to Estalene’s parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Lewis Mulder; brother, Albert Mori Jr.; niece, Ellen Mori; and great-nephew Kyle Zukowski. Her sister Delores Jones passed away April 4, 2020.

Estalene is survived by her children, Linda L. Mohrman (Tobin) of St. Marys, Leslie L Fall (Michael) of Monclova, Ohio, Lori L Maltos (Donald) of South Amherst, Ohio, Lisa L Jacobson (Christopher) of Charleston, South Carolina, Genia S Robison (Dale) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Melissa A (Patrick) Grooms of St George, South Carolina, and Nicole M Mulder of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Eric Mohrman (Jenn), Alyssa Maltos, Bryan Winchester, Hannah Grooms and Taylor Herndon; two great-granddaughters, Luci A Mohrman and Mckinley G Mohrman; sister, Patricia Kerfoot of Elyria, Ohio; nieces, Kaye (Greg) Zukowski and Mary (Victor) Jarachovic; nephew, Stuart (Sandy) Jones; great-niece, Anne Marie Jarachovic; and great nephews, Ryan and Seth Zukowski.

Esty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a love for turtles. In her prime, Esty was a tireless and hard worker, often working multiple jobs. When she wasn’t working, she could be found in her yard taking care of her plants or loving her animals. In her later years, Esty would ride her bike up and down the street waving at anyone that would wave back at her. She led a long, busy active life.

The family requests, in lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Estalene's honor at Edo Miller and Sons funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick, wth Eric Mohrman officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.