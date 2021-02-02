Body

Thelma C. Myers, of St. Marys went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Mother Thelma Campbell Myers was born in St. Marys on April 29, 1936, to the late Joe Nathan and Ruth Campbell. She was preceded in death by Howard L Myers (husband), Donna S. Myers (daughter), Essie N. Roberts (sister) and Joe N. Campbell Jr. (brother).

Mother Myers was a lifelong member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She was a vital pillar in the church. She fulfilled her commitment to the Lord by serving in nearly every capacity to ensure the church and its mission were successful. As a church mother, she treated everyone with dignity and respect, always offering prayer, encouragement and support. She treated church members as she would her own children.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Stephan L. Myers Sr.; three daughters, Charlene A. “Lisa” Myers, Glennis M. Myers and Penny J. (Walter) Jones; 10 grandchildren, Trevayne L. Myers, Juawanna “Rachia” White, Stephan L. Myers Jr., Kirsten J. Woodard, Kayla A. Woodard, Kaitlin D. Myers, Jordan D. Gibbs, Antonyo D. Myers, Kendyll D. Jones and William T. Shaw; five great-grandchildren, Kaylan R. Mitchell, Samuel “Elijah” L. Myers, Malachi A. Bartley, Kyleigh D. Myers and Ashton C. Myers; one brother, Harvey (Willie Pearl) Campbell; two brothers-in-law, Daniel (Beverly) Myers and Carter (Yolanda) Myers; one sister-in-law, Annette Myers; goddaughter, Dekiera Dawson; special cousins, Mary L. Carter and Linda Dawson; special friends, Angela Myers, Hattie Wilson, Armanda Stephens, Daisy Hall, Shirley Griffin, Corrine Alderman and Mabel Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Marys. There will be no wake/visitation. Viewing will be held at the grave site one hour prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing is still in effect.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.