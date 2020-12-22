Body

Roger Franklin Nichols, 77, of Kingsland passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Allison Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in the Carlton Cemetery in Kingsland with Mike Kersztyn, TC Clark, Aaron Simpson, Matt Hotard, Jay Caplins and Shawn Hammers serving as active pallbearers. The family received friends one hour prior to services, at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Harriette Nichols of Kingsland; daughters, Cyndy Kersztyn (Mike) of Goodyear, Arizona, Angie Nichols Hotard (Matt) of St. Marys and Rogena Smith (D.J.) of Kingsland; stepchildren, Stephanie Dawn Rozier (Jay Caplins) of Kingsland and Teddy Branecky (Mechelle Blidge) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; grandchildren, Melonie Mullins, Cameron Kersztyn and Jennifer Pierce; and a great-granddaughter, Presley Mullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Nichols and Edgar Highsmith.

Roger was born July 28, 1943, in Waycross. He lived all of his life in Kingsland, graduating from Camden County High School in Woodbine. He was a millwright at Gilman Paper Company, retiring at its closing in 2002. He was a member and past president of the Tiger Island Hunting Club and a member of the National Rifle Association. Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was always tinkering around and loved his dogs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the National Rifle Association.