Donald J. Nolan, 71, of Bullhead Bluff passed away late Sunday evening, Sept. 21, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.

Mr. Nolan was born in Oneida, Kentucky, to the late Bill Nolan and Doris Hensley Davidson and had made Bullhead Bluff his home for the past 32 years. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy as an electronics technician and retired as a lieutenant commander after 27½ years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and a good yard sale; Don was a member of Manning Hunting Club. He loved his grandchildren and all the time spent with them.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, a grandson, Charles Nolan Jr., and brother, Charles Nolan.

Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife, Stella Nolan of Bullhead Bluff; three children, Donald Nolan Jr. (Michelle) of St. Helena, South Carolina, Charles Randolph Nolan of Reno, Nevada, and Samantha Ann Dixon (Daniel) of Woodbine; four grandchildren, Trish Manuilow, Ashley Gregory, Ryan Nolan and Bayleigh Dixon; five siblings, Wayne Nolan (Carol) of Beaufort, South Carolina, Corbet Nolan (Kim) of Aiken, South Carolina, Billy Jean Nolan of Beaufort, South Carolina, James Davidson of Beaufort, South Carolina and Darlena Pine (Doug) of Beaufort, South Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in the Allison Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.