Body

Arlene Cutright Norris, 95, of St. Marys passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at Savannah Square in Savannah.

Funeral services will be held from the gravesite at Oak Grove Cemetery at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, with Rev. Rick Douyllize and Rev. Roy White officiating. Jay Lassiter, Ryan Reese, Michael Norris, John Weldin, Kevin Lang and Ed Merrow will serve as active pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at Allison Memorial Chapel from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

Mrs. Norris was born May 16, 1925, in Weston, West Virginia, to Fount Grover and Mamie Elizabeth Foster Cutright. She had lived in St. Marys since 1961 and was an elementary school teacher with the Camden County school system, teaching three generations of children in St. Marys. She was a graduate of Salem High School in Salem, West Virginia, and a 1947 graduate of West Virginia University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in home economics.

Survivors include her sons, Tom Norris of Richmond Hill and Dewaine Norris (Molly) of Marietta; grandchildren, Jenni Weldin (John) of Marietta, Katie Naughton of Halethorpe, Maryland, Michael Norris (Haley) of Augusta and Ryan Reese of Richmond Hill; great grandchildren, Tilden, Claire, Jake, Colin, Charlotte, Nolan, Evan, and Eli; and sisters-in-law, Tisha Alkire and Jean Carotenuti.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tilden Norris, and brothers, John Cutright and Marvin Cutright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Marys Little Theatre, 208 Wheeler St., St. Marys, GA 31558 or to St. Marys United Methodist Church, 106 Conyers St., St. Marys, GA 31558.

Allison Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.