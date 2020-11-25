Body

James Nathaniel August Odell Sr., 73, of St. Marys passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.

No services will be held at this time.

Mr. Odell was born June 23, 1947, in New Orleans. He lived in St. Marys since 2005, loved to cook for everyone and always had a drink for them. He loved spending time with his family and loved the city of New Orleans. His Sunday ritual was to watch Sunday services at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church of New Orleans and he also enjoyed watching old westerns.

He is survived by his children, Lacy Rach Odell, Lorie Renee Royster and James Nathaniel Odell Jr.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.