Clarence Lamar Parish Sr., 61, of Woodbine transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Baptist Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida.

On Feb. 21, 1959, God allowed a very special child, Clarence Lamar Parish Sr., to be birthed into this world. The sun shone brightly in Charlton County when this blessed child was borne to the late Willie Parish Jr. and Annie Ree Parish.

At an early age, he joined Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the usher board for many years. He was a 1977 graduate of Camden County High School and continued his education at Savannah Vocational Technical School in Savannah where he received a certificate of completion in automotive mechanics.

In later years, he moved his membership to First African Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. K.C. Davis where he served on the senior usher board. He was employed for many years at Gilman and Durango paper companies. After the closure of Durango Paper Company, he became employed with Care Centers of Nassau.

Clarence never met a stranger. He was the life of the party at any gathering or event. He loved everyone and cherished his children and grandchildren.

Besides his father and grandparents, those preceding him in death are two siblings, William Booth and Linda Harris; one aunt, Lorraine Timmons; and a special cousin, Patricia Williams.

Loving memories of Clarence will be forever cherished by his wife, Sylvia Parish; his children, Clarence (Desey) Parish Jr., Brandon Parish (Jennifer Hamilton) and Ashley Parish (Christopher Dennis); stepchildren, Tisa (Chris) Nathaniel and Tameka Life; his loving and devoted mother, Anna R. Parish; sisters, Janice (Robert) Patrick, Carolyn (Tommy) Brown and Cheryl Parish; adopted brother, Ezell Dawson; godbrother, Christopher Rudolph; grandchildren, Camryn, Brandee, Brayla, Elijah, Julien, Jeremiah, Emori, Kobi, Kroix and Racine; mother-in-law, Loretta Life; aunts, Hattie Mae Gibbs, Josephine Hummings, Marjorie Timmons and Linda Fielding; uncle, Freddie Parish; a faithful and devoted sister-in-law, Dr. Vera Booth; devoted nieces and nephews, Mark Geter, Kameke Mitchell, Tramaine Lucas, Ramon Grayson, Jeremiah Booth, Kwame Patrick, Hannah Booth and Travis Brown; sisters-in-law, Lorianne Life and Bonita (David) Thomas; special and devoted extended families, the Owens and Albertie families and the First African Missionary Baptist Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Woodbine Cemetery. A public, walk-thru visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. Masks are required.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.