Earline M. Franklin Parsons, 78, of Woodbine died Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.

Mrs. Parsons was born in Brewton, Alabama, to the late Lawrence Albert “Sonny” Franklin Sr. and Patsy Viola Hobbs Franklin and made Woodbine her home for the past 21 years. She was passionate about her flowers and gardening. She took a lot of pride in growing and caring for her yards and tending her shrubs. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior and frequently read the Bible and enjoyed her gospel music.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lloyd Parsons; five siblings, Bobby Franklin, Doris Leach, Marvin Franklin, Dean Lipham and James Franklin.

Mrs. Parsons is survived by her companion, Eugene Billups of Woodbine; three children, Angela Darlene Huff (husband Steve) of Trussville, Alabama, Kimberly Roberson (husband Lucky) of Woodbine and Eric Brian Golden of Forsyth; five grandchildren, Charles Happoldt (wife Rene), Victoria McCorvey (Frank Clements), Robert Roberson (wife Christi), Amber Albright (husband Jeffrey) and Michael Golden; nine great-grandchildren, Kali McCorvey, Violet McCorvey, Brogan McCorvey, Carson Denison, McKenzie Roberson, Maren Roberson, Jasper Happoldt, Adelyn Happoldt and Analeigh Albright; two siblings, Bo Franklin (wife Judy) of Brewton, Alabama, and Mildred Eldridge of Mobile, Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland. The family will be receiving friends from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Allison Memorial Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.