John Pasuit Jr., 77, of St. Marys died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. Mr. Pasuit was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John Pasuit Sr. and Helen Bajciuk Pasuit and made St. Marys home for the past 12 years. He enjoyed being on the course and playing a round of golf and was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in St. Marys. He was a Knight of Columbus where he served faithfully and was devoted to his faith and family. Mr. Pasuit is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen Pasuit of St. Marys; two children, Vicky Jakupak of Brunswick, Ohio, and Ryan Pasuit (wife Emme) of Clover, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Stacey Pasuit, Vinnie Jakupak, Rhett Pasuit, Tori Jakupak and Cade Pasuit; three great-grandchildren, Bella Pasuit, Axel Jakupak-Magda and Skylar Savage; and numerous other family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.