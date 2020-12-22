Body

Marla Waters Phillips, 58, of Union, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marla was born on Aug. 12, 1962, in Waycross. She graduated from Eustis High School and studied human services at the University of Phoenix graduating with an associate’s degree.

She relocated to Union, South Carolina, in 1990 to work in the automotive business and did so until she retired due to her illness.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Phillips of Union; her sons, Dalton (Shelly) Knight of Anderson, South Carolina, and Jarrod (Michelle) Knight of Jonesville, South Carolina; granddaughter, Jaidyn Knight of Jonesville; stepson, Houston Phillips of Shelby, North Carolina; mother, Dorcas Waters of Union; and sister, Harriet Alvarez of Kingsland.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Waters, and brother-in-law, Benny Alvarez.

A celebration of her life was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sardis United Methodist Church 964 Sardis Road in Union. Social distancing was adhered to.

Memorials can be made to Sardis United Methodist Church or Union County Animal Shelter.