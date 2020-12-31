Body

David Brian “Dave” Phillips, 63, of St. Marys passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Sandra Phillips, of St. Marys; his mother, Shirley Phillips of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; a brother, Mark (Judy) Phillips, and niece, Kaitlyn of Hudson, Ohio; a sister, Cathleen Phillips of Falls Church, Virginia; a special aunt, Martha (Marty) Von Konel; his best friend of 44 years, Ken (Dale) Polo; precious “little buddy” Gizmo Joe; several cousins, and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Phillips; paternal grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Phillips; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Derry.

Dave attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and achieved a career in the hospitality and hotel management industry. When he was able, he loved playing golf.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Nick Antar and his entire family for their love and support. Special thanks to our friends and everyone for all their kindness and help over the years. It will always be cherished. Dave will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and humbleness along with his strength, courage and perseverance.

Per Dave's wishes, there will be no services.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.