Eddie Mack Powell II, 77, of Kingsland was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Eddie Mack Powell II affectionately known as Daddy, Poppa and Eddie Mack to many was born in Chiefland, Florida, on Feb. 8, 1943. He was the son of the late Eddie Powell I and Mary Bell Powell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Powell; his mother, Mary Bell Powell; two children, Linda Davis and Jacqueline Powell; and one sibling, Silverlene Walton.

Eddie Mack received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He was a dedicated member of Miracle Temple Outreach Ministries Inc. of Woodbine under the leadership of Bishop Erta Clay Livingston Jr. where he served faithfully as a member and an elder of the Gospel of Jesus Christ until his health began to decline.

Eddie Mack was employed as a heavy equipment operator with the Gilman Paper Company for several years. He operated heavy equipment used in engineering and construction projects. Ultimately, he retired from W.H. Gross Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator.

After retiring, he became a fishing enthusiast. He and his close friend Marion, “Todd,” spent countless hours fishing and debating who caught the most or biggest fish.

Those left to cherish his memory and legacy are his loving and devoted wife of over 45 years, JoAnn Powell; his children, Tangie (Vandy) Alderman of Warner Robins, Mary “Cherry” (Keith) Floyd of Fort Myers, Florida, John “Donnell” (Anita) Taylor of Kingsland, Alline (Nealey) Crumbley of Fort Myers, Derrick (Sandra) Taylor of Columbia, South Carolina, Lorenza (Patina) Powell of Palm Coast, Florida, Eddie “Shawn” (Janice) Taylor of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Maurice Powell of Kingsland, Tammy (McDonald) Knight of Woodbine and Eddie (Yolanda) Powell III of Fort Myers; one sibling, Yvonne Blake of Atlanta; 35 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Kingsland Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel. Only 10 people will be allowed in at one time. In regards to the restraints of the COVID-19 virus, we — the funeral home and the family — ask that everyone in attendance please wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines of six feet. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

