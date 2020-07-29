Body

Peggie L. Reed of White Oak (Tarboro community) passed away on Sunday morning at 6:58 a.m. July 26, 2020, when the Angel of Silence came to the home at 4412 Burnt Fort Road (Route 1, Box 20), Highway 252 West, with chilly fingers and sealed the lips of God’s child, Peggie Lee Kennedy Walker Reed, a devoted and loving mother. Her soul winged its flight from this world of sin, sorrow and pain to a place of the greatest love and eternal rest.

There are some lives that disappoint us, some impressions of character that we have to revise in later years, but the impression that was formed of Peggie Reed when you first met her remained unchanged to the end of her life. She will be remembered most for her role within her family as well as in the community. She touched so many lives in a meaningful way.

She was born the fifth daughter, the 11th child of 13, born to Boysie W. and Obenia Matilda Kennedy Walker on Wednesday, March 5, 1930, in Camden County. She attended the public school system. She furthered her school education graduating from Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California. She continued her education by graduating from Madam C.J. Walker School of Cosmetology. Later, she received her certificate in general bookkeeping from LaSalle College.

She became a Christian at an early age and joined Oak Hill CME Church, which is now United Methodist. She attended this church for more than 75 years, which contributed to her spiritual growth. During her Christian journey, she has worn many hats. She was an usher, Sunday school teacher for youth, young adults, and adults of the church. She began lay speaking in the early ’60s, service as a lay leader since 1974. She was a part of the jail ministry. A member of United Methodist Women, she has served as a delegate at general and annual conferences. She was church secretary and a member of the church choir. She was one of the pioneers of renowned Black history programs and a member of Camden County Retired Educators Association. After 21 years of service, she retired as a bus driver for the school system.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Leroy Reed; son, Donald L (Quaye) Reed Sr.; six brothers, P.C. Walker, L.B. Walker, Floyd Walker, Alphonso Walker, Lewis Walker and Luther Walker; six sisters, Luvessie Huey, Julia Lawrence, Lottie Johnson, Ruth Daniels, Sarah Fountain and P. Obenia Kight.

She leaves to mourn, but her cherished memories will remain in the hearts of those she loved: daughter, Deborah Y. Reed; three sons, Gregory L. Reed of Waverly, Vincent L. (Joann) Reed Sr. of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Barry L. (Abra) Reed of White Oak; and one child she considered as her own, Clarence Rudolph of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Sarah E. (Lewis) Walker; grandchildren, Shane (Melinda) Reed, Shontrell Reed, Vincent (Rachel) Reed Jr., P. Alicia Reed, Donald Reed Jr., Cameron Reed, Ashley (Andrea) Rainer, Marcus Rainer, Gabrielle (Ryan) Gladden, Brandon (Amber) Reed, Deon Reed, Justine Reed, Kristine (Derrick) Butler and Brittney (Jermaine) Austin; 22 great-grands; two great-great-grands; godchildren, Peggie Cash, Mavis Jaudon, Irvin Small, Temeshia Sapp, Andrie Phillips and Emanuel Butler; godsister, Bernice White; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Oak Hill Cemetery in White Oak.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.