Body

Izak Bruce Rewis, 19, of Kingsland passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020. Bruce was born in St. Marys to Donovan Dwayne Rewis and Crystal Anne Wallis Bruce. He made Camden County his home most of his life, but he was also proud of his original hometown, Folkston.

Bruce was a loving, outgoing and very intelligent young man. Bruce was very crafty and loved all varieties of music. He enjoyed the outdoors, strolls down the old railroad tracks, camping and bonfires. Of all the things Bruce loved in life, his biggest treasures were his family, siblings and friends. He was one of the most well-mannered and respectful young men you could ever meet. Bruce was uniquely special to anyone he knew. He was always on a mission to make you laugh and brighten your day. Not to mention giving the best hugs. Although Bruce is gone way too young, he left a special mark in so many lives and hearts forever.

He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Rodney Wallis.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Crystal Bruce (husband Duane) of Kingsland; his father, Donavon Rewis (wife Summer) of Woodbine; seven siblings, Dacey Rewis, River Rewis, Zane Rewis, Broden Rewis, Serenity Rewis, Kalyn Bruce and Brynlee Bruce; a niece, Arabella Ashbeck; grandparents, Rose Wallace of Hillard, Florida, and Mike and Deloris Rewis of Lafayette, Louisiana; bonus grandparents, Fay and Norman Ard, L.W. and Karen Bruce, Suzan Page and Cindy Williams; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Allison Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be his best friends who were his extended family: Preston Hughes, Dale Talevera-Moore, DeAndre Gordon, Torri Lee and Daniel Noriega.

The family request memorial donations be made to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC, 20036‐3604 or email donorservices@specialolympics.org.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.