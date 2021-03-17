Body

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Kevin Kelly Roach, loving husband and father to three sons, passed away at the age of 51.

Kevin was born on Dec. 15, 1969, to Mary Francis Roach. He spent his early years in Clarksdale, Mississippi, before moving to Marietta, Georgia. After graduating from Marietta High School, Kevin enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In the Navy, he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and continued his education at the Naval Postgraduate School, earning a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Kevin served and protected his country for over 33 years. He rose to the rank of captain, delivering on his decades-long vow of getting his wife the best parking spot on base. Kevin has served as the commanding officer of the USS La Jolla, a deputy division chief at the U.S. Special Operations Command, and a deputy commander for Submarine Squadron 16.

An engineer by trade, Kevin brought his analytical mindset to everything he did. From his dominant euchre performances to his infamous, weeks-long battle with the washing machine, Kevin’s mind was always working to better understand the world around him. He planned to combine his indomitable intellect with one of his other great loves — the Texas Longhorns — when he accepted a job as a researcher at the University of Texas.

Kevin Roach was a devoted husband, an amazing father, a fiercely loyal friend and a mentor to countless sailors. As a submariner, Kevin spent a good portion of his career underway but still always made it home for the important events. From graduations to soccer games, Kevin was there, bringing smiles to the faces of those around him. He was also a relentless advocate for the sailors who served with him. Kevin was always the first to support someone or come to their defense when they were treated unfairly. He improved the lives of anyone lucky enough to know him.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; his three sons, Kevin Kristopher, Grayson and Jackson; his sisters, Jacqueline Garrett, Stacy Hull and Kimberly Roach; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26. The service will be at the World War II Submarine Veterans Memorial Pavilion at 1040 USS Georgia Ave., Kings Bay, GA 31547. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at 875 N. Randolph St, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or nmcrs.org or to The Bob Woodruff Foundation at bobwoodrufffoundation.org/donate/.

Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Roach.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is in charge of arrangements.