Body

Shelly Rudolph Jr., 69, of Woodbine passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.

He was born on Nov 5, 1950, to the late Shelly and Gertie Clark-Rudolph Sr. in Woodbine. Shelly was a Ralph J. Bunche alumnus and graduated in the Class of 1969. At a young age, he became a member of Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church where he remained until his demise. He was employed with Gilman bag plant in St. Marys for 29 years before retiring. Shelly was known throughout the community as their handyman, even after losing his sight.

Shelly enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents, Shelly Sr. and Gertie C. Rudolph; his sister, Eleanor Hill; and a brother, Ben Butler.

He leave to cherish his memories: his loving children, Keith (Regina) Rudolph of High Point, North Carolina, Vatesha Bush (Oscar) of Kingsland and Chequera (Jonathan Humphries) of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Kaelyn Rudolph, Omaré Bush, E'tajia Lee and Torian Showers; three godchildren of Vatesha's that were like his grandchildren, Jaqueveon Smith, Shavonna Waye and Dyamond Hall; two sisters, Marie Banks and Cynthia Williams, both of Woodbine; his close friends who assisted him in his day-to-day activities serving as caretakers, Vernestine Gibbs of Kingsland, Lanita Armstrong of Woodbine and Barbara Brown of St. Marys; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Woodbine Cemetery off Highway 110 in Woodbine. Everyone planning to attend services are required to wear their PPE (masks) to protect everyone from risks of spreading the COVID-19 virus and maintain the 6-foot distancing mandates set by the CDC. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.