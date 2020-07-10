Body

Willie Dean Rue, 71, passed away at home on July 7, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the loving wife of James Rue Sr. (Jimmy). They shared 53 years of marriage.

She was born in Baxley, Georgia, on March 20, 1949, to George Smith Sr. and Gertrude Smith.

She retired in 2009 from The Omni of Amelia Island. She enjoyed her last few years chasing her grandkids around town.

She enjoyed shopping at the thrift stores, playing solitaire on her phone and watching “Family Feud.” She will be remembered for her love, kindheartedness and, can’t forget, her feistiness.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Rue; brothers, Tommy Smith and George Smith. She had three sons, James Robert Rue Jr (Robbie) of Kingsland, James Densiel (Denny) and his wife Pamela of Woodbine and Benjamin Jack (Benji) and his wife Lezlie Rue of White Oak. She had seven grandchildren, Robbie Lee Brian (Lee), James Robert III (Jamie), Austin Blake, Lena Autumn, Jacob James, Lindsey Blake and Shelby Ryan Rue.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Jerry Smith.

The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 11. The family will start taking friends and family at 11 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church of Kingsland located at 61 Clarks Bluff Road.