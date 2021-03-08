Body

Daniel Keith “Danny” Sapp Sr., 71 of Kingsland passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, his parents are Frances Goolsby Sapp of Nahunta and the late John Harvey Sapp Jr.

Danny served in the United States Marines and worked many years for RockTenn as an electrician. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Johnson Sapp of Kingsland; four sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel Keith Sapp Jr. (Annmarie) of Kingsland, Stephen Michael Sapp (Michelle) of Goshen, Alabama, Bryan David Sapp (Laura) of Kingsland and Victor Vazquez (Colleen) of New Jersey; two daughters, Tracy Smith of Kingsland and Teresa Vazquez of Oakwood, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his mother, Frances Sapp of Nahunta; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Sammy Sapp (Joyce), John Sapp (Tonya), Joshua Sapp (Pamela), all of Nahunta, Christopher Sapp (Tiffany) of Blackshear and Aaron Sapp (Heather) of Brantley County; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rhonda Hinton Bond (Curtis) of Patterson and Karen Woodford (Rob) of Nahunta. Also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Buffalo Creek Cemetery with Brother Nathan Spalding officiating.

Pallbearers will be Stephan Sapp, Bryan Sapp, Keith Sapp, Tyler Perrin, Victor Vazquez and Joshua Cortez. Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19, we would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing and face masks are highly recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.