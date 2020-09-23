Body

Samuel David Sedam, 65, of Kingsland died Monday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2020, at UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida, after a brief illness.

Mr. Sedam was born in Rochester, New York, to the late Samuel C. Sedam and Jane Kleinknecht Sedam and made Kingsland his home for the past several years. After school, he entered into the United States Navy where he served his country faithfully. He retired after 26 years on board the USS Kentucky as a senior chief sonar tech. After his retirement from the military, he joined Georgia Pacific for his second career. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Sedam is survived by his wife, Wendy Sedam of Kingsland; two children, Christopher Sedam (wife Kelly) of Kingsland and Jennifer Jutton (husband Jason) of Kingsland; five grandchildren, Alexis Sedam, Dalton Sedam, Wesley Clark, Brandon Jutton and Skylar Jutton; a sister, Debbie Malele of Naples, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Allison Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

