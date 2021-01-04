Body

Velta Frances Sorrell, 82, who proudly answered to the title Memaw, peacefully departed this earth on the evening of Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.

Velta battled Alzheimer’s but never stopped smiling. She was born in Colfax, North Carolina, on May 21, 1938, to Johnnie Columbus Allen Jr. and Ora Frances Allen. She was married on July 19, 1975, to Donald Meade Sorrell and together they built a beautiful life in Jacksonville, Florida.

Velta was a devoted legal secretary and close friend of the late Charles Daughtry Towers Jr. of Rodgers Towers Bailey Jones & Gay law firm in Jacksonville. She spent over 40 years working alongside Mr. Towers who gave her the nickname “Red” for her beautiful red hair and strong personality.

She loved people and was a great friend to all. She was an extraordinary matriarch and loved her family. She danced through life with a smile and a contagious laugh. She had a green thumb and found peace and happiness working in her yard.

Velta was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Don; sister, Dorothy (Dot) Smith; and brother, Robert (Bob) Allen.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandie Arrambide (Joe) and Sharon Williams (Steven); her grandchildren, Ryan Williams (Amber), Kristy Gowen (Joe), Amber Cervenka (Dennis) and Jonathan Arrambide (Stephanie); nine great-grandchildren; and extended family.

The family would like recognize and say a special thanks to Pat Hobbs for her dedication and loving caregiving to Memaw.

Memaw was a captivating and heroic soul and will be dearly missed.

Private services will be held at Jacksonville’s veterans memorial cemetery at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.