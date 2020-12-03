Body

Edward J Sprole, 82, passed peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020. Ed was born in Boston.

He is preceded in death by wife, Joy, and grandson, Joshsua.

Ed leaves four children, David (Darlene), Diane (John), Dawn (Steve) and Ed (Nadia). He has 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ed served two tours in the Army and was a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor in education. He worked at Trident Training Facility at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base and, after retiring from there, was a bus monitor for Camden County.

Family will have a celebration soon. His favorite saying was “well, ya know.” Rest in peace!