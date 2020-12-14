Body

On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Michelle Janie Cottle Stanland, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 60.

Michelle was born on March 29, 1960, in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She was a very happy person who always carried a big smile and loved to laugh. She had a genuine love for her family and friends alike and was never hesitant to help anyone in need.

Michelle graduated from Florida Community College of Jacksonville. Some of Michelle’s likes include visiting the beach; she had a strong love of animals, especially her dogs and sea turtles; she was very passionate about hunting for arrowheads; and she loved listening and dancing to rock and roll music.

She had many girlfriends who she loved dearly. Some of her closest friends are Greta Wade Legus, Barbara Callahan Crews, Dana Smith, Cathy Highsmith Kimberly and Judy Britt. She loved telling stories of the great times she enjoyed with her girlfriends throughout the years. Michelle will be forever missed but will live in the hearts of all who knew her.

Friends and family would like to extend a special thanks to Erik Stanland, former husband but forever friend. We thank you for your time, support, kindness, prayers and your thoughtfulness for all involved. It means so much.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Rueben Henry Cottle Jr.; her mother, Jean Arlene Stump Phillips; and her stepfather, Henry Phillips.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Wainwright and Joshua Wainwright; her grandson, Michael Wainwright Jr.; her sister, Debbie Cottle Anderson; her aunt, Mary Jane Seidel; her uncle, Butch Eaton; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services for Michelle will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Callahan Funeral Home in Callahan, Florida.