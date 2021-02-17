Body

Ms. Shyann Veronica Tafralian, 25, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home in Kingsland.

Shyann was born on Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Marys to James Tafralian and Aimee Washkow. Shyann was a loving daughter, sister and mother. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Shyann is survived by her sons, Terrance Tafralian and Demetrius Tafralian, both of St. Marys; parents, James Tafralian of Jacksonville, Florida, and Aimee Washkow of St. Marys; her sister, Ashlee Carlisle of Kingsland; her grandmother, Lisa Tafralian of Michigan; her grandmother, Sally Carlisle of Sanford, Florida; and her uncle, John Carlisle of Sanford; along with many other friends and family.

Shyann’s family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the memories of Shyann on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Cemetery.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Shyann’s arrangements.