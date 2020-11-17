Body

Mrs. Dolores Barnard Teston, 84, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020, at her residence in Waycross.

She was a native of Alma, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. Dolores was a member of Union Primitive Baptist Church.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Taylor and Frances Kirkland Taylor; first husband, Charles Foster Barnard; and second husband, Charles Teston.

Survivors include two children, Terry Barnard (Charlotte) of Thomasville and Helen Lancaster (Wayne) of Lulaton; six grandchildren, Robert Barnard, Jessica Due, Chuck Barnard, Charla Marsh, Leah Kelley and Alissa Palmer; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; one sister, June Girardo of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Earl Taylor of Tampa; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Willacoochee, Georgia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

