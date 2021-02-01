Body

Mr. Larry G. Thrift Sr., 80, died Friday morning, Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born at home in Waycross to the late Brantley Eugene “B.E.” Thrift and Ruby Melton Thrift. Larry graduated from Waycross High School in 1959 and he was the owner/operator of Larry G. Thrift Construction. He was a member of First Baptist Church Harriet’s Bluff. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rodeoing and roping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Joette Thrift; three children, Larry G. Thrift Jr. (Sheila), Craig Lester Thrift and Misty Sharon Thrift; three grandchildren, Justin, Luke and Sarah Thrift; two stepdaughters, Devonya Franzen (Sonny) and Derannya Hale; four stepgrandchildren, Kage Franzen, Corey Jacobs, Cassie Hale and Alyssa Hale; two siblings, Sarah Thrift and Brantley L. Thrift (Lynn); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.