Lydia Turnquest-Varner, 51, was born on Sept. 21, 1968 in Miami, Florida. Since childhood she was always loving and kind. She loved her family and friends dearly, and would give them her last without hesitation.

In addition to her kind heart, she was a Christian. She loved the Lord and was heavily involved in the church. She will be missed. Lydia was a dedicated member of Miracle Temple Church of God by Faith under the leadership of Pastor Elder Timothy Smith. She served in many ministries of the church including global missions outreach, assistant recording secretary and Facebook vlogger. She has transitioned from labor to reward. Lydia was a faithful member unto death.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Varner; three children, La’Tasha Turnquest-Munnings (spouse, Cordero Munnings), Dominic Varner and Jasmin Turnquest; grandchildren, Cordero and Jamal Munnings and Miracle Quince; parents, Chester and Barbara Turnquest; siblings, Gail Zamor (spouse, Julio), Leila Butler, Chester Turnquest II, Bruce Turnquest (spouse, Angelica), Marla Turnquest-Sweeting (spouse, Alfret Sweeting) and Jeremy Turnquest; nieces, Michelle Williams, Tameka Stephenson, Alise Williams, Brittney Williams, Alyssia Turnquest, and Cheyenne, Crystal and Chassity Turnquest; nephews, Lakeram William-Jaikaran, Bruce Turnquest II and Famal Turnquest-Sweeting; aunts, Annette Dunmore (spouse, Ricky) and Karen White (spouse, Ronnie): in-laws, Pearl Mincey (spouse, Charles), Lady Sherryl Smith (spouse, Pastor Tim), Michelle Mincey, Laurie Gatlin (spouse, Darrin), Chris Varner and Eric Varner; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and aunts, as well as uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Miracle Temple Church of God by Faith, 1202 S. Court Ave. in Woodbine. Due to COVID-19 protocols, it is mandatory that everyone wear a face mask and practice 6-foot social distancing. If you do not have a face mask on, one will kindly be provided to you.