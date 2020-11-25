Body

Donna Jean Walker, 61, of St. Marys passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, at her residence.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pat Peacock.

Donna is survived by her husband, Steven J. Walker; one son, William “J.B.” Kemp; other sons “from another mother,” Daniel Ross Roberts and John O'Quinn; grandchildren, twins Abigail and William; and brother Curt Peacock.

She loved her family, spending time at the beach, watching old TV shows and was a great cook. She will be greatly missed.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.