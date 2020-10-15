Body

Henry Howard “Hank” Walters Jr., a loving husband and father, left this world unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 58.

Hank was the eldest son of Henry H. and Betty Jane Walters. He was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, where he also attended college. Hank and his wife Charlotte moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida, in March of 1986 and he became a longtime employee of Gilman Building Products, now West Fraser Building Products.

Hank was a running enthusiast, enjoyed hiking and spending time outdoors. He was an avid gamer, had a passion for rock music and taught himself the ukulele, which he mastered. However, his favorite past-time was spending time with his wife and son.

He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Charlotte Beavers Walters of Fernandina Beach, Florida; son, Dillon Howard Walters; parents, Henry H. and Betty Jane Walters of Jackson, Mississippi; brothers, Ande Walters (Melissa) and Scott Walters (Kay). He also leaves behind six nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. His family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Friends of Fort Clinch Inc., 2601 Atlantic Ave. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 or Cats Angels, PO Box 16072, Fernandina Beach, FL 32035.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com. Arrangements by Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.