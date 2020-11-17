Body

Charles Edward Wandall, 67, of Kingsland passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.

Charles was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Lacyville, Pennsylvania, to Edward Francis and Beatrice Parmelee Wandall.

He was a tank commander and veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam, and was a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Eynon, Pennsylvania. Charles was loved by his family and will be missed greatly.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Jean Manko Wandall of Kingsland; children, Marsha Wandall Young (Thomas) of St. Marys, Laura Zamier of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Eric Joseph Wandall of Kingsland and Edward Francis Wandall of Kingsland; a sister, Priscilla Wood (Bill) of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Francis Wandall; mother, Beatrice Parmelee Ludovici; daughter, Angela Nicole Wandall; and brothers, Billy Wandall, Jerome Allen and George Wandall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Wounded Warrior Project.