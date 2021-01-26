Body

Dennis Foy Waters, 74, longtime resident of St. Marys, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Dennis was the youngest son of the late Lemuel Foy and Beverly Thorpe Waters. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Lemuel Foy Waters Jr. and is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna Marie Anderson Waters; two daughters, Denise Waters Cummings (Rich) and Dana Waters Goodrich (Roger); along with his three grandchildren, Klayton Cook, Sydney Walton and Julia Vicars; his older brother, Bobby Waters (Shirley) and sister-in-law, Janice K. Waters.

Dennis was a veteran, having served 10 years in the 7th District Southeast, Atlantic in the United States Coast Guard. After returning home, he went to work for Atlantic Marine Shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida. For the next 28 years, his skills were utilized in many aspects of shipbuilding including planning, estimating, machinery and pipefitting. His “after-work” project was a shrimp boat trawler on the Robyn Gail, which he single-handedly built in the backyard, no blueprints, no assistance, limited equipment and put her to sea within a three-year period.

During his “post-retirement” years, in which he never really retired, he began new adventures: a lawn care business, model shrimp boat building and many other projects, all occurring simultaneously. The exception to these many projects was during NASCAR season, when his passion for stock car racing took him back to an earlier time when he, himself, was a novice driver.

Funeral services will be held from the gravesite at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mike Roddy officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that all in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.