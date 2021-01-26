Body

Johnnie Lee Williams “Big Boy” was born Dec. 12, 1933, to the late Alphonso Williams and Mary Lee Jones Williams in Tarboro (Camden County), White Oak. He retired from Georgia Pacific after many years of employment.

He was a member of Brown’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Tarboro, Pastor Catherine Mathis, presiding elder.

He departed this life Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Port Wentworth, Georgia.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, Felicia Lewton (Chevis) of Port Wentworth, Mary Lee Williams of Brunswick, Margaret Francis (Bubba) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the late Renee Williams Dowdy and the late Sandra Flowers; his son, Johnnie Lee Williams Jr. (Pat) of Brunswick; his sisters, Cornetta Anderson (Livingston), Teresa King both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ella Mae Austell and Juanita Elam (Matthew) of Daytona Beach, Florida, the late Mabel Williams, the late Rose Harris, the late Hedy Ann Williams and the late Algretha Williams; brothers, Tony Williams of Daytona Beach, Alvin Williams of Colorado, Alfonso Williams Jr. of White Oak, the late Marvin Williams and the late Alfonso Williams; his ex-wife, Willie Mae Williams of Brunswick; stepchildren, Linda Scott, Katherine Robinson, all of Brunswick, Williene Walker of Newberry, South Carolina, Jerry James (Pam) of Waycross and the late Betty James; grandchildren, Dewanda Flowers-Williams (Matthew), Christina Green (Travis), Majestia and Che’vona Lewton; and one great-grandchild, Travis Green Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Evergreen Cemetery in White Oak.

Professional services were entrusted to Sexton-Hall Funeral Home in Port Wentworth.