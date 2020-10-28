Body

Mother Luida B. Wilson, 102 years old, of White Oak passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s home on Friday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2020.

Mother Wilson was born on Aug. 30, 1918, in White Oak (Tarboro community) to the late Annie Eliza James and Cleveland Butler. She took pride in the fact that she was a housewife who never worked outside of the home.

Mother Wilson was always in the church. She lived in St. Marys for a short period of time and was active in all the churches in the community. After returning to the Tarboro community, she became a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church and later she became a member of Jerusalem No. 1 Baptist Church. Her motto was, ”I am not up for no foolishness,” meaning her mind was always on God and the goodness of God’s grace and mercy.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Frank Wilson, whom she was married to for 61 years; her son, Frankie Lee Wilson; and her great-granddaughter, Lakeisha D. Wilson.

She is survived by two granddaughters, one she raised as a daughter, Rev. Dr. Karen W. Edwards (Ernest) of Woodbine and Cynthia Walker (Aaron) of Meridian; one foster daughter, Barbara Jean Kellogg of Fernandina Beach, Florida; three great-grandchildren, John Wilson, Benjamin Edwards and Tamavah Mills Walker; eight great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mother Wilson’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with an old fashioned church service at Oakhill Cemetery in White Oak. There will be no wake.

Due to COVID-19, those in attendance are asked to wear masks, bring your own lawn chairs and please remember to social distance.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.