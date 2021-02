Body

Johnny Wilson Sr., 69, of Kingsland passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland. There will be no wake/visitation. Masks are required and social distancing is still in effect.

