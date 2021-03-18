Ragucci, Hill clash on public records request to Ocean Highway and Port Authority

Subhead Ocean Highway and Port Authority Commissioner Miriam Hill is asking Port Operator Chris Ragucci to comply with a public records request that she says has been pending for 81 days, but Ragucci says his company, Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, believes the documents are exempt from public disclosure. ...

