Subhead A family wishing to remain anonymous jumpstarted the city of Fernandina Beach’s Land Conservation Trust Fund this week with a donation of $100,000 and a pledge to donate up to another $100,000 to match public donations to the fund. Kelly Gibson, the city’s Conservation & Planning...

